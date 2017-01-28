Lara Gut claims first downhill win of season as Vonn crashes out

Story highlights Vonn crashes out of women's downhill

(CNN) Lara Gut claimed her first downhill win of the season in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Saturday.

After missing out to US star Lindsey Vonn in last weekend's downhill in Germany, Gut edged out local favorite Sofia Goggia by 0.05 seconds, crossing the line in a time of 1:37.08 seconds.

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, the current leader in the World Cup women's downhill standings, was third.

All eyes were on Vonn as she looked to claim back-to-back victories after claiming a 77th World Cup win in Garmisch.

