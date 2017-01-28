Lara Gut claims first downhill win of season as Vonn crashes out

Story highlights
- Vonn crashes out of women's downhill
- American unhurt in fall
- Swiss skier Lara Gut wins race
(CNN)Lara Gut claimed her first downhill win of the season in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Saturday.
After missing out to US star Lindsey Vonn in last weekend's downhill in Germany, Gut edged out local favorite Sofia Goggia by 0.05 seconds, crossing the line in a time of 1:37.08 seconds.
Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, the current leader in the World Cup women's downhill standings, was third.
All eyes were on Vonn as she looked to claim back-to-back victories after claiming a 77th World Cup win in Garmisch.
Competing for just the third time since fracturing her arm last November, Vonn was unable to repeat the heroics of the previous weekend, crashing out of the race at the same spot where she had fallen in Friday's practice run.
The 32-year-old emerged unscathed from the fall and is scheduled to take part in Sunday's super-G.
Gut's 23rd World Cup win of her career means she now trails America's Mikaela Shiffrin by 30 points in the women's overall standings -- Gut has 1023 points to Shiffrin's 1053.
Italy's Goggia is a distant third with 709 points.
In the men's downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Austria's Hannes Reichelt skied to victory ahead of Italy's Peter Fill with Switzerland's Beat Feuz taking third.