Arrogate wins world's richest horse race

Story highlights Arrogate wins Pegasus World Cup

$7 million to winner's connections

California Chrome off the pace

(CNN) Arrogate claimed the richest prize in thoroughbred racing Saturday as his arch-rival California Chrome finished well off the pace in the inaugural staging of the Pegasus World Cup in Florida.

Arrogate was running so well, jockey Mike Smith admitted he let his horse "gear down" over the final 100 yards on his way to winning a cool $7 million for his connections.

Shaman Ghost was second, fifth lengths back, and Neolithic finished third as Chrome, ridden by jockey Victor Espinoza, trailed home ninth.

"He's got some turn of foot; he's got some stride."

