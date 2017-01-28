Arrogate wins world's richest horse race

(CNN) Arrogate powered through the final stages of the initial Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, easily winning the $7 million first prize.

Shaman Ghost was second and Neolithic finished third.

Arrogate was running so well, jockey Mike Smith admitted he let his horse "gear down" over the final 100 yards.

"Another incredible performance," Smith said, referring to Arrogate's win in November's epic Breeders' Cup Classic. "He's got some turn off foot; he's got some stride."

There were 12 horses running, and their owners paid $1 million each as part of the richest pot in horse racing history. The new race ends the two-decade reign of the $10 million Dubai World Cup atop the prestige stakes.

