They were hoping to get to the US -- and then Trump banned them

Does the travel ban affect you, your friends or loved ones? We want to hear your stories. Tag #CNNiReport on social or use WhatsApp +44 7435 939 154 to share stories.

(CNN) A day has passed since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order limiting immigration from Iraq and half a dozen other Muslim-majority nations .

Already some families are feeling the impact of his action. Others are filled with fear over what the future could hold for them and their loved ones.

Susan's family

Susan, a 50-year old Iraqi-American in Chicago, will proudly tell you she worked at the US Embassy in Baghdad before fleeing to the United States in 2007 for the safety of herself and her two daughters.

However, she will not reveal her last name. In the current political climate, she fears she could be singled out and targeted.

JUST WATCHED Trump: US will prioritize Christian refugees Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: US will prioritize Christian refugees 02:24

Susan and her sister worked with the Americans in Iraq -- and this made the entire family targets of "the terrorists, or the people working against the existence of the US forces in Iraq," Susan said. As a result, they had to flee -- and remain divided.

"Everyone in the family is nervous now, we don't know what's happening. The executive order itself is not clear. Everyone is worried; we don't know what will happen," Susan said.

After a rocket hit her house in early 2007, Susan realized she and her daughters had to leave. Susan's mother and sister followed them to Virginia in 2008.

JUST WATCHED Khizr Khan on Trump's refugee ban Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Khizr Khan on Trump's refugee ban 03:23

In 2014, her brother's wife, who does not want to be named, came to the United States to file asylum papers with their three children. She has gone through the arduous interview process and still has not been granted asylum, Susan said, although she has a work permit.

Meanwhile, Susan's brother, Ahmed, has been living alone in Jordan for three years, waiting to start the process of applying for asylum to join his family once his wife and children are granted it.

"He is the only brother we have. He is younger than me by three years. He is a good person; he is good to his family. I wish he could come here to live with his family," Susan said.

"Always when they call their father, they cry because they miss him. ... They are so attached between them as a family."

Mohammed Al Rawi's father

Mohammed Al Rawi's 69-year-old father was on his way from Baghdad to visit his son and daughter in the United States, as he had done before, when suddenly everything changed.

JUST WATCHED Executive orders: One thing you need to know Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Executive orders: One thing you need to know 00:53

His father was already in the air before Trump's order was signed, Al Rawi said, but having got as far as Doha, Qatar, he was asked about his visa, which had been granted in the summer. A US official then said he couldn't travel on, he said.

"They took his passport, they took his boarding ticket, and they had him with about 30 other people traveling on visas, actually some of them were on special immigrant visas," said Al Rawi, a US citizen who lives in Long Beach, California, and works in local government. His sister, also a US citizen, is a math teacher in Boston.

"Imagine if you are -- you know, applying for an asylum visa, you just get rid of everything. All you have is a suitcase -- and these people were at the airport and just sent back," Al Rawi said.

His father was put on a flight back to Baghdad, he said, and will face a struggle to be reunited with his baggage and get safely home from the airport through multiple checkpoints.

"I was expecting something, but not this. This stuff happens, you know, like one person makes a decision and messes up an entire population -- this stuff happens in a Third World country," Al Rawi said.

"Plus, my dad flew before the executive action was signed. He was already in the air to come here. It's just such a chaos."

Hadi Alhassani rethinks U.S. for his kids

Hadi Alhassani is now forced to reevaluate not just his business ventures, but the future of his children's lives.

The 51-year-old father of 5 works for an international company that does business with the U.S., a business he won't name for privacy reasons, but one he claims has a half a billion dollar investment with U.S. space contractors.

Alhassani is from Yemen and currently resides in Saudi Arabia. Despite holding a visa for business travel, his Yemeni nationality means he is now banned from boarding a flight to the U.S.

@jimsciutto It affects me. Have visa, can't travel to US for meetings. My company has half billion $ business with US space contractors. — عبدالهادي الحسني (@Hadi_Alhassani) January 28, 2017

His face-to-face business meetings on U.S. soil are now on hold for at least the next 90 days.

"[I] was planning to travel early March for a Satellite Show in DC. Now [I] can't," he told CNN.

Alhassani is an alumni from the University of Kansas and holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Aerospace Engineering.

Hadi Alhassani, 51, works for an international company that does business with the US. Alhassani is from Yemen and currently resides in Saudi Arabia.

But it isn't just his professional future that is now in doubt, Alhassani said his plans to have his children follow in the footsteps of his U.S. education, seems less likely thanks to the ban.

"[I] was actually planning to send my kids to school in U.S., but no more. Now looking at New Zealand," he said.