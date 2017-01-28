Trump's executive orders, memorandums and proclamations

(CNN)The following is a list of presidential executive orders, memorandums and proclamations from the Trump administration posted on the White House website (the most recent post was from January 26):
Executive orders
Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements -- January 25
Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects -- January 24
Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal -- January 20
Related: Statement from Mark Sandy, acting director of the Office of Budget and Management, on the budgetary impact analysis for the executive order on the Affordable Care Act -- January 26
Presidential memorandums
Regarding Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline -- January 24
Regarding Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline -- January 24
Regarding Construction of American Pipelines -- January 24
Regarding the Hiring Freeze -- January 23
Related: Memorandum from Sandy, the acting OMB chief, on the federal civilian hiring freeze -- January 25
Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement -- January 23
Regarding the Mexico City Policy -- January 23
Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies (from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus) -- January 20
Proclamations
National School Choice Week 2017 Proclamation -- January 26