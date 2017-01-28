Breaking News

Trump's executive orders, memorandums and proclamations

Updated 11:47 AM ET, Sat January 28, 2017

(CNN)The following is a list of presidential executive orders, memorandums and proclamations from the Trump administration posted on the White House website (the most recent post was from January 26):

Executive orders

Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements -- January 25
    Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States -- January 25
      Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects -- January 24
      Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal -- January 20
      Related: Statement from Mark Sandy, acting director of the Office of Budget and Management, on the budgetary impact analysis for the executive order on the Affordable Care Act -- January 26

      Presidential memorandums

      Streamlining Permitting and Reducing Regulatory Burdens for Domestic Manufacturing -- January 24
      Regarding Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline -- January 24
      Regarding Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline -- January 24
      Regarding Construction of American Pipelines -- January 24
      Regarding the Hiring Freeze -- January 23
      Related: Memorandum from Sandy, the acting OMB chief, on the federal civilian hiring freeze -- January 25
      Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement -- January 23
      Regarding the Mexico City Policy -- January 23
      Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies (from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus) -- January 20

      Proclamations

      National School Choice Week 2017 Proclamation -- January 26