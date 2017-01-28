(CNN) US President Donald Trump will speak Saturday by telephone with five world leaders -- most significantly Russia's Vladimir Putin and Germany's Angela Merkel -- in what may be his biggest day of diplomacy yet.

Saturday's call will be the first phone conversation between Trump and the Russian President since the inauguration, and one whose outcome will be closely studied.

Both Trump and Putin have said they would like to see warmer ties between their two nations. However, relations between Trump and his team and Russia have been under scrutiny following allegations that Moscow meddled in the US election last year.

But he said it was "too early" to discuss removing sanctions that were imposed on Russia under his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said of the call, which Vice-President Mike Pence will also join.

"We're looking to have a great relationship with all countries," Trump said. "If we can have a great relationship with Russia and China and all countries I'm all for that."

Friday night, however, a senior administration official said the current plan was not to lift the Russian sanctions.

The Kremlin has sought to lower expectations, suggesting the Russian President is simply calling as a matter of protocol to congratulate the US President on his inauguration.

But there is some excitement in Russia about a possible detente between Washington and Moscow under the Trump administration.

Flurry of calls

Before he speaks with Putin, Trump will hold calls with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a key ally in Asia, and Merkel.

JUST WATCHED Trump: Mexico has beat us to a pulp Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Mexico has beat us to a pulp 02:21

Later in the day, he will speak with French President François Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Pence is not listed as joining any of those calls.

The flurry of telephone diplomacy comes a day after Trump received his first foreign leader at the White House, in the form of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. She announced that Trump will make a state visit to the UK , as she sought to cement her relationship with the new US President and build trade ties.

Trump also spoke on the phone Friday with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto , after a row over Trump's plans for a wall along the US-Mexico border culminated in Peña Nieto canceling a planned trip to Washington next week.

Fences to mend?

Trump's call with the German Chancellor may not be the easiest of the day.

JUST WATCHED Trump to speak with key European allies Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump to speak with key European allies 01:31

In an interview earlier this month with the Times of London and the German publication Bild , the US President called Merkel "by far the most important leader" in Europe -- but was highly critical of the welcome she extended to refugees, many of them fleeing the conflict in Syria.

"I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals, you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from. And nobody even knows where they come from," Trump said in that interview.

He also appeared to undermine the European Union, currently grappling with the prospect of Britain's exit, saying: "You look at the European Union and it's Germany. Basically a vehicle for Germany. That's why I thought the UK was so smart in getting out."

Merkel -- who is running for a fourth term in office later this year and faces criticism from political opponents over her refugee policy -- declined to comment on Trump's remarks.

But at the time of Trump's election last November, she made it clear that Germany's cooperation would depend on how Trump acts.

"Germany and the United States (are) joined by common values -- democracy, freedom, respect for the law and human dignity -- regardless of skin color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political beliefs," she said. "Based on these values, I offer close cooperation to the future president."

Hollande outspoken

Trump may also have to build bridges with France, traditionally a close ally of the United States.

Hollande was outspoken at a joint news conference Friday with Merkel about the "challenges" the Trump administration poses for Europe, in terms of trade and diplomacy.

"There are challenges posed by the new US administration, in regards to commercial rules, in regards to the conflicts in the world," he said in Berlin.

"We of course have to speak to Donald Trump, as he was chosen by the Americans to be their President. But we have to do it with a European point of view and promote our interests and values."

Hollande will be stepping down as President in May, handing whoever is elected as his successor the challenge of working with Trump for the next several years.

Russian sanctions

Commentators will have to rely on readouts from the White House and Kremlin later as they try to glean a sense of how Trump and Putin's conversation went.

JUST WATCHED US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat 02:46

But Aleksey Pushkov, an outspoken figure in Russia's upper house, welcomed what he said "could be the beginning of a new day here."

Pushkov also commented that the prospect of improving US ties with Russia was horrifying Russia's foes in the United States, including US Senator John McCain, traditionally very hawkish on Russia.

Obama imposed sanctions on Russia throughout his eight years as president and earlier this month expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the United States for alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His administration also sanctioned a host of Russian banks, defense contractors and energy companies in 2014 for Russia's continued support for separatists in Ukraine, after earlier in the year imposing a range of measures, including asset freezes and travel bans, in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.