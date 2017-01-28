Breaking News

Student, doctor, son banned by Trump: Now what?

By Jim Sciutto, Chief National Security Correspondent

Updated 2:55 PM ET, Sat January 28, 2017

(CNN)During more than a decade covering the Middle East, I've met and interviewed dozens of people from the region who have visas to the US.

They are students, family members of US citizens, businesspeople and tourists. They are not "radical Islamic terrorists." In fact, as my colleague Peter Bergen noted Saturday, every terror attack on US soil since 9/11 has been carried out by US citizens or US legal residents, not by visa holders or refugees.
Friday, I asked on Twitter for stories of those affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban.
    And I received numerous responses. Here are a few of them:

      CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.