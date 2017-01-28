Student, doctor, son banned by Trump: Now what?

(CNN) During more than a decade covering the Middle East, I've met and interviewed dozens of people from the region who have visas to the US.

Friday, I asked on Twitter for stories of those affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Hi all, Please tweet me if the Trump travel ban affects you directly. I want to hear your stories. Thank you.

And I received numerous responses. Here are a few of them:

Businesswoman scared to travel to Canada

@jimsciutto Canadian Iranian with U.S. Green Card and living in the United States. Scared if I go to Canada, I won't be allowed back in U.S.

Father weeps over the news

@jimsciutto I've genuinely never seen my father cry before. I don't know what to even do — amanda abdelaziz (@sitdownamanda) January 28, 2017

Son concerned over father's travel plans

@jimsciutto my father is a univ professor @WVUTech and travelled to Iran for his fathers funeral, he holds a GC and we are concerned. — ☤Amir Eslami OMS-IV (@MrAmirEslami) January 28, 2017

Student worried he won't be able to see his family

@jimsciutto I'm an Iranian PhD student in the US and I can't visit my family anymore.I guess I'm going to switch to Masters and go back ASAP — _ (@J__qu) January 28, 2017

Businessman who can't travel for meetings

@jimsciutto It affects me. Have visa, can't travel to US for meetings. My company has half billion $ business with US space contractors. — عبدالهادي الحسني (@Hadi_Alhassani) January 28, 2017

Doctor unable to attend conference

@jimsciutto I am a physician. My husband is a scientist. We were going to attend a conference in Portland in March and now we can't. — Nami (@namihos) January 28, 2017

Father not able to see his children

@jimsciutto My Iranian American father has a cousin who has children and grandchildren here in the US. He will no longer be able to see them. — Katie G (@KatieKins17) January 28, 2017

Student's education on hold

@jimsciutto From Iran. Spent my family's fortune to apply at a US university & have been waiting to get my F1 (Student visa), now what? :/ — Alfie (@AlfieAdkins) January 28, 2017

Friends unable to see family