Student, doctor, son banned by Trump: Now what?

(CNN) During more than a decade covering the Middle East, I've met and interviewed dozens of people from the region who have visas to the US.

They are students, family members of US citizens, businesspeople and tourists. They are not "radical Islamic terrorists." In fact, as my colleague Peter Bergen noted Saturday, every terror attack on US soil since 9/11 has been carried out by US citizens or US legal residents, not by visa holders or refugees.

Friday, I asked on Twitter for stories of those affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

And I received numerous responses. Here are a few of them:

Businesswoman scared to travel to Canada

@jimsciutto Canadian Iranian with U.S. Green Card and living in the United States. Scared if I go to Canada, I won't be allowed back in U.S.

Father weeps over the news

@jimsciutto I've genuinely never seen my father cry before. I don't know what to even do — amanda abdelaziz (@sitdownamanda) January 28, 2017

Son concerned over father's travel plans

@jimsciutto my father is a univ professor @WVUTech and travelled to Iran for his fathers funeral, he holds a GC and we are concerned. — ☤Amir Eslami OMS-IV (@MrAmirEslami) January 28, 2017

Student worried he won't be able to see his family

@jimsciutto I'm an Iranian PhD student in the US and I can't visit my family anymore.I guess I'm going to switch to Masters and go back ASAP — _ (@J__qu) January 28, 2017

Businessman who can't travel for meetings

@jimsciutto It affects me. Have visa, can't travel to US for meetings. My company has half billion $ business with US space contractors. — عبدالهادي الحسني (@Hadi_Alhassani) January 28, 2017

Doctor unable to attend conference

@jimsciutto I am a physician. My husband is a scientist. We were going to attend a conference in Portland in March and now we can't. — Nami (@namihos) January 28, 2017

Father not able to see his children

@jimsciutto My Iranian American father has a cousin who has children and grandchildren here in the US. He will no longer be able to see them. — Katie G (@KatieKins17) January 28, 2017

Student's education on hold

@jimsciutto From Iran. Spent my family's fortune to apply at a US university & have been waiting to get my F1 (Student visa), now what? :/ — Alfie (@AlfieAdkins) January 28, 2017

Friends unable to see family