Japan PM Abe to visit US, meet with Trump

Washington (CNN) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accepted an invitation Saturday to visit President Donald Trump at the White House next month.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after the two leaders had their first phone call since Trump was inaugurated earlier this month.

"During call with Japanese Prime Minister Abe @POTUS invited him to a meeting at White House on February 10th," Spicer tweeted.

The meeting would be Abe's second visit with Trump following the election. He also visited Pearl Harbor last month to commemorate the attack's 75th anniversary.

Trump startled many US Asian allies when he said during his campaign that Japan should potentially develop its own nuclear weapons to defend itself. A readout from the White House on Saturday said the two discussed North Korea and a desire to "deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship."

