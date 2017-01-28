Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, ISIS, NSC

Story highlights Trump signed the actions in the Oval Office surrounded by several of his aides

Trump's move to ban his aides from cashing in on their current jobs may be easier said than done

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed three executive actions Saturday, imposing a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, reorganizing the National Security Council's structure and calling for a plan to be delivered to him within 30 days on how to defeat ISIS.

Trump signed the actions in the Oval Office surrounded by several of his aides and in front of reporters.

When signing his action calling for a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, Trump referred to a ban imposed by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Like Trump, Obama campaigned on a vision of Washington reform, promising to target the revolving door of political service and lobbying jobs. Once in office, he ordered a two-year ban on administration officials from lobbying. Trump said on Saturday Obama's ban was insufficient.

"It's a two-year ban now, and it's full of loopholes," Trump said, before quipping to his staff, "You have one last chance to get out." Administration officials also said Saturday's lobbying ban would include a lifetime prohibition on lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

