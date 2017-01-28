Story highlights Governor's spokesman says it's the end of 'this baseless fiasco'

But citizen who filed complaint tells New York paper he thinks case is still on

New York (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won't be charged with misconduct in the so-called "Bridgegate" scandal, Bergen County prosecutors said Friday.

The prosecutor's office said it did not think it could prove the charge in court.

A statement from a governor's spokesman thanked Gurbir S. Grewal's staff for ending "this baseless fiasco."

"It is right and appropriate that this injustice against the governor is finally over," spokesman Brian Murray said.

A probable cause hearing over a criminal summons was scheduled for next Thursday in municipal court. The New Jersey resident who filed the complaint and summons believes the hearing will still be held.

