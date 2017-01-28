2 Iraqis file lawsuit after being detained in NY due to travel ban

Story highlights According to court papers, both men legally were allowed to come into the US

Lawyers for the Iraqis are aiming to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other refugees

Does the travel ban affect you, your friends or loved ones? We want to hear your stories. Tag #CNNiReport on social or use WhatsApp +44 7435 939 154 to share stories.

Washington (CNN) Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York Friday.

The lawsuit could represent the first legal challenge to Trump's controversial executive order , which indefinitely suspends admissions for Syrian refugees and limits the flow of other refugees into the United States by instituting what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

Trump's order also said Iraqi citizens, as well as people from six other Muslim-majority nations, cannot enter the US for 90 days, and suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days until it is reinstated "only for nationals of countries for whom" members of Trump's Cabinet deem can be properly vetted.

According to court papers, both men legally were allowed to come into the US but were detained in accordance with Trump's move to ban travel from several Muslim-majority nations.

The lawyers for the two men called for a hearing because they maintain the detention of people with valid visas is illegal.

Read More