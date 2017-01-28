Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump's immigration order

Story highlights Iran calls Trump's order "an obvious insult to the Islamic world"

Iran is one of seven Muslim-majority nations targeted in US order

(CNN) Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday.

Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump's order.

"The US decision to restrict travel for Muslims to the US, even if for a temporary period of three months, is an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran," the statement said.

"Despite the claims of combating terrorism and keeping American people safe, it will be recorded in history as a big gift to extremists and their supporters."

Read More