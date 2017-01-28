Story highlights "Maybe one in 100 women are raped during their college careers," Stuart Taylor Jr. says

He co-wrote "The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Due Process at America's Universities"

(CNN) The co-author of a new book about campus rape says that while the problem of sexual assault and rape on campus is real, the numbers have been inflated.

Stuart Taylor Jr., who wrote "The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Due Process at America's Universities" with KC Johnson, told CNN's Michael Smerconish that although there is a "serious rape problem on campus," the statistics are "highly misleading."

Taylor disputes these often-cited numbers. For instance, President Obama's said, while launching an awareness campaign in 2014, that one in five students will be sexually assaulted. Taylor said the figure was "absolutely false."

"Frankly I'm surprised that a man as smart as former President Obama, and as careful a politician, would say something so wildly inaccurate, something that had already been totally discredited at the time he said it," Taylor said.

Read More