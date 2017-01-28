Breaking News

Afcon 2017: Burkina Faso defeats Tunisia to advance to semis

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Sat January 28, 2017

Burkina Faso&#39;s Aristide Bance celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Tunisia.
(CNN)Tunisia's quarterfinal curse at the Africa Cup of Nations continued in Libreville on Saturday as Burkina Faso sealed a 2-0 victory to clinch a place in the last four.

Two goals in the closing 10 minutes handed Tunisia a fifth quarterfinal defeat in the competition since they were crowned champions back in 2004.
    A tense, goalless game looked to be drifting towards extra time until substitute Aristide Bancé scored from a free kick in the 81st minute.
      Bance, who had replaced Cyrille Bayala moments earlier, struck a thumping low drive past Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi after Syam Ben Youssef had been penalized for handball on the edge of the penalty area.
      Three minutes later the 2013 runners up sealed victory as Préjuce Nakoulma broke away down the right wing, rounded Mathlouthi -- who had advanced out of the penalty area -- before calmly slotting home into an empty net.
      Burkina Faso will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semifinal on February 1.