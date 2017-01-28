Afcon 2017: Burkina Faso defeats Tunisia to advance to semis

Story highlights Burkina Faso advance to semis with 2-0 win

Bancé and Nakoulma score late in Libreville

(CNN) Tunisia's quarterfinal curse at the Africa Cup of Nations continued in Libreville on Saturday as Burkina Faso sealed a 2-0 victory to clinch a place in the last four.

Two goals in the closing 10 minutes handed Tunisia a fifth quarterfinal defeat in the competition since they were crowned champions back in 2004.

A tense, goalless game looked to be drifting towards extra time until substitute Aristide Bancé scored from a free kick in the 81st minute.

Bance, who had replaced Cyrille Bayala moments earlier, struck a thumping low drive past Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi after Syam Ben Youssef had been penalized for handball on the edge of the penalty area.

