Afcon 2017: Burkina Faso defeats Tunisia to advance to semis

Updated 5:55 PM ET, Sat January 28, 2017

Aristide Bance celebrates scoring Burkina Faso&#39;s opener against Tunisia in Libreville.
Aristide Bance celebrates scoring Burkina Faso's opener against Tunisia in Libreville.
Bance thumps home a 81st-minute free kick -- a goal that set the Stallions on their way to the semis.
Bance thumps home a 81st-minute free kick -- a goal that set the Stallions on their way to the semis.
Bance offers up a prayer of thanks after putting his side ahead.
Bance offers up a prayer of thanks after putting his side ahead.
Prejuce Nakoulma strips off in celebration after scoring Burkina Faso&#39;s second goal.
Prejuce Nakoulma strips off in celebration after scoring Burkina Faso's second goal.
Tunisia&#39;s Ferjani Sassi (L) and Cyrille Bayala of Burkina Faso tussle in the air in what was a tense quarterfinal.
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi (L) and Cyrille Bayala of Burkina Faso tussle in the air in what was a tense quarterfinal.
Burkina Faso supporters celebrate after sealing victory against Tunisia in the quarterfinal.
Burkina Faso supporters celebrate after sealing victory against Tunisia in the quarterfinal.
Cameroon&#39;s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Senegal in Franceville.
Cameroon's players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Senegal in Franceville.
Cameroon defender Ambroise Oyongo challenges Senegal&#39;s Sadio Mane -- the Liverpool winger who would later miss a crucial penalty.
Cameroon defender Ambroise Oyongo challenges Senegal's Sadio Mane -- the Liverpool winger who would later miss a crucial penalty.
Senegal supporters cheer on their team -- many pundits tipped the 2002 runners up to win the tournament this year.
Senegal supporters cheer on their team -- many pundits tipped the 2002 runners up to win the tournament this year.
After winning the penalty shootout, Cameroon&#39;s supporters had plenty to shout about.
After winning the penalty shootout, Cameroon's supporters had plenty to shout about.
Story highlights

  • Burkina Faso advance to semis with 2-0 win
  • Bancé and Nakoulma score late in Libreville
  • Cameroon beats Senegal on penalties

(CNN)Tunisia's quarterfinal curse at the Africa Cup of Nations continued in Libreville on Saturday as Burkina Faso sealed a 2-0 victory to clinch a place in the last four.

Two goals in the closing 10 minutes handed Tunisia a fifth quarterfinal defeat in the competition since they were crowned champions back in 2004.
    A tense, goalless game looked to be drifting towards extra time until substitute Aristide Bancé scored from a free kick in the 81st minute.
      Bance, who had replaced Cyrille Bayala moments earlier, struck a thumping low drive past Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi after Syam Ben Youssef had been penalized for handball on the edge of the penalty area.
      Three minutes later the 2013 runners up sealed victory as Préjuce Nakoulma broke away down the right wing, rounded Mathlouthi -- who had advanced out of the penalty area -- before calmly slotting home into an empty net.
      "We produced high-level football," Burkina Faso manager Paulo Duarte told reporters after the match.
      "There was quality and confidence in our performance. The dream is to do better than in 2013, but it will not be easy," Duarte added referring to the Stallions loss in the final that year.
      "Do not forget that Tunisia had a day less to rest (after the group stage) than us. I thought they were sturdy at the back, but a bit slow."
      Burkina Faso will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semifinal on February 1.

      Mane's misery

      Another tense affair was played out in Franceville where Cameroon scraped through against Senegal following a penalty shootout.
      Neither team could find the back of the net during 120 minutes of open play and so the game went to penalties.
      After eight flawless spot kicks, the game swung on the boot of Sadio Mane whose weak strike was met by the outstretched arm of Cameroon keeper Fabrice Ondoa.
      Vincent Aboubakar then blasted the ball high into the top left corner sending Cameroon's supporters wild and their team into last four where they will meet either DR Congo or Ghana.