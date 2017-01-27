Books of the Week

(CNN)07/23/2017 "Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation" by Adam Roberts
07/16/2017 "VICE Special Report: A World In Disarray " by VICE on HBO
07/09/2017 "Seven Brief Lessons on Physics" by Carlo Rovelli
07/02/2017 "I Am Not Your Negro" a documentary from Magnolia Pictures
06/25/2017 "The Retreat of Western Liberalism" by Edward Luce
06/18/2017 "Churchill & Orwell: The Fight for Freedom" by Thomas E. Ricks
06/11/2017 "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?" by Graham Allison
06/04/2017 "Start the Week Podcast" by BBC Radio
05/28/2017 "Can't We All Disagree More Constructively?" by Jonathan Haidt
05/14/2017 "Do I make Myself Clear? Why Writing Well Matters" by Harold Evans
05/07/2017 "The Islamic Enlightenment" by Christopher de Bellaigue
04/23/2017 "Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow" by Yuval Noah Harari
04/16/2017 "Hit Maker: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction" by Derek Thompson
04/09/2017 "Easternization: Asia's Rise and America's Decline" by Gideon Rachman
03/12/17 "War in European History" by Michael Howard
02/12/17 "The Best and the Brightest" by David Halberstam
01/15/17: "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order" by Richard Haass
12/18/16: "In Defense of a Liberal Education" by Fareed Zakaria
12/11/16 "Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight
12/04/16 "Thank You for Being Late: an Optimist's Guide to Excelling in the Age of Accelerations" by Thomas L. Friedman
11/27/16 "Who Are We?: The Challenges to America's National Identity" by Samuel Huntington
11/20/16 "The Man Who Knew: the Life and Times of Alan Greenspan" by Sebastian Mallaby
10/30/16 "The Conservative Heart" by Arthur Brooks
10/16/16 "The Populist Explosion" by John Judas
10/02/16 "His Final Battle: The Last Months of Franklin Roosevelt" by Joseph Lelyveld
09/25/16 "The Fix" by Jonathan Tepperman
09/04/16 "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead and "Sapiens" by Yuval Harari
08/14/16 "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance
08/7/16 "ISIS: A History" by Fawaz Gerges