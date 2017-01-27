Breaking News

Books of the Week

Updated 7:59 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)01/15/17: "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order" by Richard Haass

12/18/16: "In Defense of a Liberal Education" by Fareed Zakaria
    12/11/16 "Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight
      12/04/16 "Thank You for Being Late: an Optimist's Guide to Excelling in the Age of Accelerations" by Thomas L. Friedman
      11/27/16 "Who Are We?: The Challenges to America's National Identity" by Samuel Huntington
      Read More
      11/20/16 "The Man Who Knew: the Life and Times of Alan Greenspan" by Sebastian Mallaby
      10/30/16 "The Conservative Heart" by Arthur Brooks
      10/16/16 "The Populist Explosion" by John Judas
      10/02/16 "His Final Battle: The Last Months of Franklin Roosevelt" by Joseph Lelyveld
      09/25/16 "The Fix" by Jonathan Tepperman
      09/04/16 "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead and "Sapiens" by Yuval Harari
      08/14/16 "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance
      08/7/16 "ISIS: A History" by Fawaz Gerges