Weather in focus

Updated 8:09 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

A man swims in icy water near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday, January 6.
A man swims in icy water near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday, January 6.
A grader plows snow near Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.
A grader plows snow near Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.
