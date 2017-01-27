Photos: Weather in focus A man swims in icy water near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 1 of 24

A grader plows snow near Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.

Photos: Weather in focus

A thick layer of fog envelops a building in Zhengzhou, China, on Monday, January 2. China issued its first-ever red alert for fog in a number of northern and eastern regions. That followed some 24 cities issuing red alerts for air pollution. Red is the most serious level in the country's warning system.

Photos: Weather in focus

Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny, looks through debris in Adel, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22. Severe storms hit southern Georgia that weekend.

A water tank exploded because of extremely cold temperatures in Van, Turkey, on Wednesday, January 11.

Lorin Doeleman uses a kayak to check her flooded home in Guerneville, California, on Wednesday, January 11. California and Nevada were dealing with flooding, mudslides and heavy snow.

A man clears snow from his boat in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, January 17.

A wave crashes into a sea wall in Havana, Cuba, as a dump truck carries cleaning workers on Tuesday, January 24. Because of high winds and tides, there was some flooding in parts of Havana's Vedado neighborhood.

Cameron Asay enjoys the snow at a park in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon, on Monday, January 2.

Broken ice piles up on the shore of Hungary's Lake Balaton on Saturday, January 7.

Photos: Weather in focus

A television crew checks out the iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree that was toppled by a massive storm Monday, January 9, near Arnold, California. The giant sequoia, known for the "drive-through" hole in its trunk, was in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The Jefferson Memorial is reflected off the Tidal Basin on a cold morning in Washington on Monday, January 9.

Hide Caption 12 of 24

Swans fly over damaged boats on a frozen part of the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday, January 14.

Hide Caption 13 of 24

Smoke rises from chimneys during a cold morning in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, January 11.

A car is covered in snow near Breitenau, Germany, on Monday, January 16.

A plow clears a playground in New York City on Monday, January 9.

A frozen fox is seen in a block of ice in Fridingen, Germany, on Friday, January 13. The fox fell through thin ice on the Danube River and drowned.

A woman walks through steam from an underground vent as temperatures dropped to minus-20 degrees Celsius (minus-4 degress Fahrenheit) in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday, January 10.

A woman walks into heavy wind in New York on Monday, January 23.

Hide Caption 19 of 24

The Parthenon is seen atop the snow-covered Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, January 10.

Commuters walk past London's Tower Bridge during heavy fog on Monday, January 23.

Hide Caption 21 of 24

A forest fire burns in Pumanque, Chile, on Saturday, January 21. A chain of wildfires has unleashed a catastrophe over wide swaths of central and southern Chile, destroying thousands of homes and consuming an area about three times the size of New York City, authorities said.

A Silvesterklaus walks in Schwellbrunn, Switzerland, to offer best wishes to farmers on Friday, January 13. The costume is part of a New Year tradition in the region.