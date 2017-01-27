Weather in focus

A man swims in icy water near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday, January 6.
A grader plows snow near Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.
A water tank exploded because of extremely cold temperatures in Van, Turkey, on Wednesday, January 11.
A man clears snow from his boat in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, January 17.
A wave crashes into a sea wall in Havana, Cuba, as a dump truck carries cleaning workers on Tuesday, January 24. Because of high winds and tides, there was some flooding in parts of Havana's Vedado neighborhood.
Cameron Asay enjoys the snow at a park in McKenzie Bridge, Oregon, on Monday, January 2.
Broken ice piles up on the shore of Hungary's Lake Balaton on Saturday, January 7.
The Jefferson Memorial is reflected off the Tidal Basin on a cold morning in Washington on Monday, January 9.
Swans fly over damaged boats on a frozen part of the Danube River in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday, January 14.
Smoke rises from chimneys during a cold morning in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, January 11.
A car is covered in snow near Breitenau, Germany, on Monday, January 16.
A plow clears a playground in New York City on Monday, January 9.
A frozen fox is seen in a block of ice in Fridingen, Germany, on Friday, January 13. The fox fell through thin ice on the Danube River and drowned.
A woman walks through steam from an underground vent as temperatures dropped to minus-20 degrees Celsius (minus-4 degress Fahrenheit) in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday, January 10.
A woman walks into heavy wind in New York on Monday, January 23.
The Parthenon is seen atop the snow-covered Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, January 10.
Commuters walk past London's Tower Bridge during heavy fog on Monday, January 23.
A Silvesterklaus walks in Schwellbrunn, Switzerland, to offer best wishes to farmers on Friday, January 13. The costume is part of a New Year tradition in the region.
A woman is helped out of a flooded road in Houston on Wednesday, January 18.