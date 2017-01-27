Man charged with hate crimes after encounter with Muslim airline worker

Story highlights Man allegedly assaulted, intimidated Delta contractor wearing a hijab

The man kicked the contractor, imitated Muslim prayer, prosecutors say

He was charged with hate crimes, according to court documents

New York (CNN) A man who allegedly kicked and shouted "Trump is here now" at a Delta contractor wearing a hijab at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been charged with hate crimes, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Robin A. Rhodes, 57, of Worcester, Massachusetts, had just arrived from Aruba on Wednesday night when he approached the office in Delta's Sky Lounge where Rabeeya Khan was working, according to statement from the prosecutor's office.

Rhodes walked up to the office door asked Khan, "Are you [expletive] sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?" the statement says.

Rhodes then allegedly punched the door, which hit the back of Khan's chair. When Khan asked what she had done to him, Rhodes said, "You did nothing but I am going to kick your [expletive] ass," according to the statement. He then allegedly kicked Khan in the leg, stepped into her office and blocked her exit.

The prosecutor alleges that after another person tried to calm Rhodes, giving Khan an opening to run from the office, the suspect followed her and bowed down in imitation of Muslim prayer.

