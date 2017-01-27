Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national treasure'

Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile The Miami neighborhood of Little Havana has been declared a "national treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and several local partners. Click through the gallery to see life in the community: Hide Caption 1 of 12

Cuban immigrants fled to this part of Miami after the 1959 revolution in Cuba that put Fidel Castro in power, and refugees continue to settle here and open Cuban businesses that cater to the community. It now has thousands of small businesses, including hundreds of women and minority-owned ones.

The National Trust's declaration sets in motion a process to protect and preserve the community while at the same time planning for its future.

Some of the newest businesses -- such as Art District Cigars, which opened on the iconic Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) in 2007 -- are a little more upscale than their predecessors. But they still cater to the broader Latin American immigrant community now living in Little Havana.

You can find classic Cuban sandwiches, black beans and white rice at La Esquina De La Fama, also on Calle Ocho, a few blocks from the cigar shop.

Shops, restaurants and art galleries are in the heart of Calle Ocho, Little Havana's primary business district. And yes, El Pub has classic Cuban cuisine.

The mix of Little Havana's architectural styles is a preservationist's dream -- 1920s central hallway apartment buildings, coral rock homes, 1930s bungalows, early Miami wood-frame houses and art deco apartment buildings.

These different styles can be found throughout Little Havana.

While Little Havana has only about 7% of Miami's land area, it has nearly 20% of the city's rental housing stock, according to the National Trust. The neighborhood makes up more than 25% of Miami's cheaper rentals -- those that go for less than $1,000 a month.

It's an economically diverse community and a logical first step for immigrants coming to Miami.

The historic Manuel Artime Theater was the scene of the National Trust's announcement.