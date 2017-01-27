Breaking News

Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national treasure'

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 2:24 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Miami neighborhood of Little Havana has been declared a &quot;national treasure&quot; by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and several local partners. Click through the gallery to see life in the community:
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
The Miami neighborhood of Little Havana has been declared a "national treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and several local partners. Click through the gallery to see life in the community:
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Cuban immigrants fled to this part of Miami after the 1959 revolution in Cuba that put Fidel Castro in power, and refugees continue to settle here and open Cuban businesses that cater to the community. It now has thousands of small businesses, including hundreds of women and minority-owned ones.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
Cuban immigrants fled to this part of Miami after the 1959 revolution in Cuba that put Fidel Castro in power, and refugees continue to settle here and open Cuban businesses that cater to the community. It now has thousands of small businesses, including hundreds of women and minority-owned ones.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The National Trust&#39;s declaration sets in motion a process to protect and preserve the community while at the same time planning for its future.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
The National Trust's declaration sets in motion a process to protect and preserve the community while at the same time planning for its future.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Some of the newest businesses -- such as Art District Cigars, which opened on the iconic Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) in 2007 -- are a little more upscale than their predecessors. But they still cater to the broader Latin American immigrant community now living in Little Havana.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
Some of the newest businesses -- such as Art District Cigars, which opened on the iconic Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) in 2007 -- are a little more upscale than their predecessors. But they still cater to the broader Latin American immigrant community now living in Little Havana.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
You can find classic Cuban sandwiches, black beans and white rice at La Esquina De La Fama, also on Calle Ocho, a few blocks from the cigar shop.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
You can find classic Cuban sandwiches, black beans and white rice at La Esquina De La Fama, also on Calle Ocho, a few blocks from the cigar shop.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Shops, restaurants and art galleries are in the heart of Calle Ocho, Little Havana&#39;s primary business district. And yes, El Pub has classic Cuban cuisine.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
Shops, restaurants and art galleries are in the heart of Calle Ocho, Little Havana's primary business district. And yes, El Pub has classic Cuban cuisine.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The mix of Little Havana&#39;s architectural styles is a preservationist&#39;s dream -- 1920s central hallway apartment buildings, coral rock homes, 1930s bungalows, early Miami wood-frame houses and art deco apartment buildings.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
The mix of Little Havana's architectural styles is a preservationist's dream -- 1920s central hallway apartment buildings, coral rock homes, 1930s bungalows, early Miami wood-frame houses and art deco apartment buildings.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
These different styles can be found throughout Little Havana.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
These different styles can be found throughout Little Havana.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
While Little Havana has only about 7% of Miami&#39;s land area, it has nearly 20% of the city&#39;s rental housing stock, according to the National Trust. The neighborhood makes up more than 25% of Miami&#39;s cheaper rentals -- those that go for less than $1,000 a month.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
While Little Havana has only about 7% of Miami's land area, it has nearly 20% of the city's rental housing stock, according to the National Trust. The neighborhood makes up more than 25% of Miami's cheaper rentals -- those that go for less than $1,000 a month.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
It&#39;s an economically diverse community and a logical first step for immigrants coming to Miami.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
It's an economically diverse community and a logical first step for immigrants coming to Miami.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The historic Manuel Artime Theater was the scene of the National Trust&#39;s announcement.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
The historic Manuel Artime Theater was the scene of the National Trust's announcement.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
This Little Havana &quot;welcome&quot; mural on Calle Ocho can be found on postcards and other souvenirs.
Photos: Little Havana: The heart of Cuban community in exile
This Little Havana "welcome" mural on Calle Ocho can be found on postcards and other souvenirs.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
13.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED01.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED11.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED02.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED04.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED05.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED09.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED06.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED15.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED08.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED10.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED03.little havana.steven brooks studios.RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Little Havana became the heart of the Cuban community in exile
  • Cuban restaurants, shops now serve South Florida's larger Latin American community

(CNN)Little Havana: It's the Miami neighborhood whose name conjures up so much.

It's where politicians of every stripe have gone for decades to condemn the Cuban government and secure the Cuban-American vote. It's where people danced in the street after former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died on November 25.
    When waves of Cubans fled their homeland after the 1959 revolution and in the decades that followed, many headed to the neighborhood that is still the emotional center of Miami's Cuban community. It's also home to a growing number of immigrants from other parts of the Americas.
      Even though many Cubans and their descendants spread out across South Florida and beyond, Little Havana has remained the heart of Cuba in exile, where café con leche and cigars still abound.
      Now, it's officially a national treasure.
      Read More
      The National Trust for Historic Preservation made the declaration Friday in partnership with Dade Heritage Trust, Live Healthy Little Havana and PlusUrbia Design.
      "Little Havana is a symbol of the immigrant experience in America and a thriving, entirely unique place that thousands of people currently call home," said Stephanie Meeks, the nonprofit's president and CEO.
      "The National Trust welcomes the urban resurgence that is breathing new life into cities across the country, but we also believe that growth should not come at the expense of the vibrant historic neighborhoods like Little Havana that make cities unique and desirable places.
      "As we work to preserve and celebrate Little Havana, we want to make sure it remains a healthy, vital and affordable urban neighborhood." 
      With the declaration, the National Trust is launching a long-term planning process that seeks to work with local residents and partners to protect the community of Little Havana while planning for its future. 
      "This historic designation enshrines the diverse culture and history of Little Havana," said Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado. "Little Havana has been the destination for hundreds of thousands of Latin American immigrants since the 1960s seeking the promise of a new life in America.
      "This national recognition confirms the neighborhood's cultural significance in the immigrant experience."