(CNN) Two New York City establishments are among the newest members of one of the world's most elite travel clubs.

The St. Regis New York and the Modern restaurant both garnered AAA's highest "Five Diamond" rating for hotels and restaurants, AAA announced Friday.

Just 120 hotels and 63 restaurants earned AAA's highest rating over the past year, which the company says represents 0.3 percent of the nearly 59,000 AAA-approved and diamond-ranked restaurants and hotels.

The travel company's rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Hotels and restaurants in contention for five diamond ratings are examined multiple times for their "guest services and physical attributes," says the company.

St. Regis New York's King Cole Bar.

