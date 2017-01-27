Story highlights Tiger Woods cards 76 in 2017 comeback

Only second event since 16-month injury layoff

Misses cut after second round 72

(CNN) The wheels fell off for Tiger Woods as he suffered a back-nine breakdown in his first competitive round of 2017 and went on to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

The former world No. 1 carded rounds of four-over 76 and level-par 72 at Torrey Pines to be four shots outside the qualifying mark as he bids to get his career back on track.

Woods, playing in his second tournament since a 16-month injury layoff, was always struggling after his first round on the South Course at a San Diego venue where he has won seven PGA Tour titles at Torrey Pines and he clinched the last of his 14 majors -- the 2008 US Open.

All of Tiger's swings from day 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/2fKXo0lPli — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 27, 2017

"I'm rusty," was the explanation Woods offered after failing the make the final two days, but most of the damage was done on Friday where after a promising start he dropped shots on the back nine.

Woods opened with a bogey but reached the turn one over after eight straight pars.