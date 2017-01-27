Story highlights Tiger Woods cards 76 in 2017 comeback

Only second event since 16-month injury layoff

(CNN) The wheels fell off for Tiger Woods as he suffered a back-nine breakdown in his first competitive round of 2017.

The former world No. 1 carded a four-over 76 in the Farmers Insurance Open to sit 11 shots behind leader Justin Rose of England.

Woods, playing in his second tournament since a 16-month injury lay-off, struggled off the tee on the South Course at Torrey Pines and said he was affected by the slow pace of play.

The 41-year-old has won seven PGA Tour titles at Torrey Pines and he clinched the last of his 14 majors -- the 2008 US Open -- at the San Diego track.

But the rain-softened venue proved a tough test for the world No.663.

