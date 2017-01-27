Story highlights
- Tiger Woods cards 76 in 2017 comeback
- Only second event since 16-month injury layoff
(CNN)The wheels fell off for Tiger Woods as he suffered a back-nine breakdown in his first competitive round of 2017.
The former world No. 1 carded a four-over 76 in the Farmers Insurance Open to sit 11 shots behind leader Justin Rose of England.
Woods, playing in his second tournament since a 16-month injury lay-off, struggled off the tee on the South Course at Torrey Pines and said he was affected by the slow pace of play.
The 41-year-old has won seven PGA Tour titles at Torrey Pines and he clinched the last of his 14 majors -- the 2008 US Open -- at the San Diego track.
But the rain-softened venue proved a tough test for the world No.663.
Woods opened with a bogey but reached the turn one over after eight straight pars.
Two birdies followed at the 10th and 11th but three consecutive bogeys and a double bogey at the 15th ruined his card.
He dropped another shot at the 17th before knocking in a birdie at the par-five last.
Woods hit only four of 14 fairways, and nine of 18 greens in regulation (leaving two putts for a par).
"I was fighting out there all day. Didn't really hit it that good," Woods told reporters.
"I was in the rough most of the day and it was tough. It was wet."
Woods, who was playing alongside US Open champion Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Jason Day, said the five-hour round threw him off the rhythm he was used to in practice at home in Florida.
"It's just weird to say this but it was just we were playing so much slower than I'm used to. It was just weird waiting that much," Woods said.
Johnson carded 72 and Australia's Day took 73, while Rose hit 65 on the North Course and Phil Mickelson shot 71.
Players will swap courses for the second round, with the weekend rounds held on the South Course.
Woods will need to go low to make the cut, but Day said he should not be judged immediately.
"We can't just break down everything he did today because it's been 17 months," Day said.
Woods finished 15th of 17 in December's Hero World Challenge on his return from a lengthy spell away from the game to recover from multiple back surgeries.
The last of his 79 PGA Tour titles came in 2013, when he won five times.
He is scheduled to play in the European's Tour's Dubai Desert Classic next week, followed by the Genesis Open in California (February 16-19) and the Honda Classic in Florida (February 23-26).