Breaking News

Pegasus World Cup: Stronach hopes to hit jackpot with world's richest race

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 1:38 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Belinda Stronach is the brains behind Saturday&#39;s Pegasus World Cup, which is the world&#39;s richest horse race with a $12 million prize purse.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
Belinda Stronach is the brains behind Saturday's Pegasus World Cup, which is the world's richest horse race with a $12 million prize purse.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
A former politician, Stronach ran to become leader of the Canada&#39;s Conservative Party in 2004. She served as an MP from 2004-2008, switching her allegiance to join the Liberal Party in 2005.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
A former politician, Stronach ran to become leader of the Canada's Conservative Party in 2004. She served as an MP from 2004-2008, switching her allegiance to join the Liberal Party in 2005.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Now she is immersed in the racing industry, running her family&#39;s Stronach Group empire. Here she is pictured at the 2016 Breeders&#39; Cup in California with actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
Now she is immersed in the racing industry, running her family's Stronach Group empire. Here she is pictured at the 2016 Breeders' Cup in California with actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Arrogate -- named &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/24/sport/arrogate-longines-worlds-best-racehorse-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;World&#39;s Best Racehorse in 2016&lt;/a&gt; -- was victorious at the Breeders&#39; Cup Classic, held at the Stronach Group-owned Santa Anita Park.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
Arrogate -- named World's Best Racehorse in 2016 -- was victorious at the Breeders' Cup Classic, held at the Stronach Group-owned Santa Anita Park.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Arrogate, ridden by Mike Smith, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/06/sport/breeders-cup-classic-california-chrome/&quot;&gt;narrowly edged out&lt;/a&gt; California Chrome (right) in November -- and the world&#39;s top two horses will again go head to head at Florida&#39;s Gulfstream Park for the $7 million first prize on Saturday.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
Arrogate, ridden by Mike Smith, narrowly edged out California Chrome (right) in November -- and the world's top two horses will again go head to head at Florida's Gulfstream Park for the $7 million first prize on Saturday.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
The Pegasus World Cup is expected to be the final race for California Chrome. The American thoroughbred has enjoyed a remarkable career with notable victories at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2014.
Photos: Horse racing's new powerplay
The Pegasus World Cup is expected to be the final race for California Chrome. The American thoroughbred has enjoyed a remarkable career with notable victories at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2014.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
belinda stronach richest horse racebelinda stronach gal 5belinda stronach gal 1belinda stronach gal 2belinda stronach gal 4belinda stronach gal 3

Story highlights

  • World's richest horse race launched in US
  • $12M jackpot eclipses Dubai World Cup
  • Race boss Belinda Stronach is an ex-politician
  • Businesswoman also survived breast cancer

(CNN)Once deemed among the world's 100 most influential people, Belinda Stronach has overseen a 120,000-strong workforce and survived breast cancer.

Now she has turned her attention to the "sport of kings" and putting on the world's richest horse race.
    Saturday's $12 million Pegasus World Cup will end the two-decade reign of the $10 million Dubai World Cup atop the prestige stakes.
      The novel concept -- the 12 entrants pay $1 million each for a starting stake, with $7 million going to the winner -- ties in with the wagering side of the Stronach Group racing empire that created the event.
      Stronach, the company's president and chairman, wants to open up the sport to a newer generation of racegoers.
      Read More
      "We respect the history as well but we're trying to modernize it and make it an even more fun experience," she tells CNN.

      'Celebrity politician'

      In her native Canada, Stronach is more than just a businesswoman. She had two stints as a member of parliament, which spawned a biography of her life whose author described her as "the perfect storm of celebrity and politician."
      Despite her family background, she is nonetheless "a little surprised" to find herself working in the equine world.
      A chip off the auctioneer&#39;s block
      spc winning post november 2016_00004301

        JUST WATCHED

        A chip off the auctioneer's block

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      A chip off the auctioneer's block 07:19
      "I grew up on a horse farm and my Dad and brother were passionate about horses, but I was interested in other horsepower," she says via a telephone interview.
      That alternative passion led her to become CEO of Magna International, once the largest automobile parts manufacturer in North America, and set up by her father Frank in the 1950s.
      At its peak, she had 120,000 employees in 29 countries under her watch, with annual sales in excess of $30 billion.
      In her subsequent life as a politician, she championed gender equality. Horse racing might be a male-dominated world, but she believes it has untapped potential for the opposite sex.
      "Still the majority of owners, trainers and jockeys are men," she says. "I don't have any hard statistics to back it up but maybe 15% or even less are women.
      "But in terms of attendance, we've done our research and that's pretty equal between men and women, so the times are changing. We need to make sure we create the right experiences for men and women."

      'It's entertainment'

      Stronach is well versed in racing traditions. Her father's horses have won two of the prestigious US Triple Crown events -- the Preakness Stakes, which the family now owns, and the Belmont Stakes -- as well as the Breeders' Cup Classic, this month rated the world's top race for the second year in a row.
      However, the 50-year-old Stronach wants to shake up the race-going experience.
      "At the end of the day, it's entertainment and we're competing against so many different forms of it," she says.
      "It should be cool and fun. If you, say, want a Vegas experience, that will be offered, but we're also investing in technology to make it more accessible."
      Stronach is targeting a less traditional racing audience. Already, the company has trialed events, inviting 400 young people to a day at the races at Santa Anita capped with a gig at the end by top DJ Mark Ronson.

      'Playing poker'

      The Stronach Group is the largest thoroughbred racing operation in North America. It owns tracks such as California's Santa Anita and Florida's Gulfstream Park, where the Pegasus World Cup will take place.
      Old Friends: The racehorse retirement home
      old friends racing horse retirement winning post november spc_00010326

        JUST WATCHED

        Old Friends: The racehorse retirement home

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Old Friends: The racehorse retirement home 01:52
      It also runs Xpressbet, a wagering business, but the venture it knows will attract attention and the headlines is running the world's richest horse race.
      Stronach admits "it's always a risk when you try something new," but likens the "pay to enter" format to poker playing -- and hopes it will provide an appeal that other prestigious racing events do not.
      "With that $1 million, they become stakeholders, so they share in some of the revenues, plus they can sell their slots in the race if they want," she adds.
      The plan was to bring the world's best racehorses to Gulfstream -- and the top two will go head to head this weekend.
      It will be another showdown between top-ranked newcomer Arrogate and the ever popular California Chrome, who will run his final race before retiring.
      Arrogate won the 2016 Longines World's Best Racehorse award after chasing down Chrome in a thrilling finish to November's Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita.
      A total of 12,000 racegoers are expected to attend, with the hope being many more will be watching on TV as it is being televised in the United States on NBC.
      Read: Arrogate beats California Chrome in Classic

      Beating cancer

      Though Stronach says she is too busy to dwell on her past, she acknowledges that a cancer scare late in her political career changed her outlook on life.
      Two months after announcing she would not seek re-election, she was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer and had a mastectomy.
      What? Horses need passports?
      horse passport burmese racing aly vance winning post_00003407

        JUST WATCHED

        What? Horses need passports?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      What? Horses need passports? 01:27
      "It's strange to explain but it's like a gift was given effectively in a way, because it gave me a second chance," she says. "It refined my outlook and allowed me to become more balanced."
      Before the diagnosis, she knew something wasn't quite right but assumed it was just a symptom of working too hard.
      "I saw the doctor, had a biopsy and was told within four or five days that it was the early stages of breast cancer. I was lucky in that it was super early and the surgery wasn't invasive," she recalls.
      "It makes you appreciate things more as you don't know what the future holds."
      California Chrome&#39;s eventful year
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      California Chrome has enjoyed highs in 2014 but also a few lows, yet he could still be crowned Horse of the Year in the U.S.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearCalifornia Chrome has enjoyed highs in 2014 but also a few lows, yet he could still be crowned Horse of the Year in the U.S.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 10
      A major highlight for the three-year-old, ridden by Victor Espinoza, was winning the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in May.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearA major highlight for the three-year-old, ridden by Victor Espinoza, was winning the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in May.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 10
      California Chrome&#39;s trainer Art Sherman (right) became the oldest trainer to win the Kentucky Derby at the age of 77.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearCalifornia Chrome's trainer Art Sherman (right) became the oldest trainer to win the Kentucky Derby at the age of 77.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 10
      The chestnut colt followed up the Kentucky Derby by winning the 139th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course later in May to set up the possibility of a first Triple Crown win since 1978.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearThe chestnut colt followed up the Kentucky Derby by winning the 139th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course later in May to set up the possibility of a first Triple Crown win since 1978.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 10
      California Chrome co-owner Steve Coburn (second from right) poses for a photo with fans prior to the Belmont Stakes in June -- the final leg of the Triple Crown.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearCalifornia Chrome co-owner Steve Coburn (second from right) poses for a photo with fans prior to the Belmont Stakes in June -- the final leg of the Triple Crown.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 10
      But it wasn&#39;t to be as California Chrome finished fourth at Belmont Park to narrowly miss out on becoming the first horse since 1978 to claim the Triple Crown.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearBut it wasn't to be as California Chrome finished fourth at Belmont Park to narrowly miss out on becoming the first horse since 1978 to claim the Triple Crown.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 10
      Coburn came under fire in the media for the unsporting comments he made directly after seeing his horse finish fourth at the Belmont Stakes. He later apologized.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearCoburn came under fire in the media for the unsporting comments he made directly after seeing his horse finish fourth at the Belmont Stakes. He later apologized.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 10
      Following a rest period, California Chrome returned for the Breeders&#39; Cup Classic in November, but had to settle for third in a race marred by controversy.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearFollowing a rest period, California Chrome returned for the Breeders' Cup Classic in November, but had to settle for third in a race marred by controversy.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 10
      California Chrome, pictured with mother Love the Chase as a foal, was a huge bargain -- the mare costing $8,000 and breeding with sire Lucky Pulpit for just $2,000.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearCalifornia Chrome, pictured with mother Love the Chase as a foal, was a huge bargain -- the mare costing $8,000 and breeding with sire Lucky Pulpit for just $2,000.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 10
      Sherman is confident his horse can win a final race of the season, the Hollywood Derby at Del Mar and clinch the Horse of the Year award.
      Photos: California Chrome's eventful year
      An eventful yearSherman is confident his horse can win a final race of the season, the Hollywood Derby at Del Mar and clinch the Horse of the Year award.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 10
      California Chromecalifornia chrome - leadingArt Shermancalifornia chrome preakness stakes18 look at me selfies 0610 RESTRICTED12 belmont stakes steve coburnBreeders&#39; Cup Classiccalifornia chrome love the chaseArt Sherman and California Chrome

      Family fun

      Stronach has two twentysomething children -- Frank, a house music DJ, and Nikki, a keen equestrian rider.
      "Maybe I've been influenced by them," she says. "My daughter's a very serious rider while my son plays to huge audiences. So they have some influences, they're friends too. They make you see possibilities of fun."
      Fun is a buzzword for Stronach, the Pegasus World Cup and horse racing in general.
      Visit cnn.com/winningpost for more racing news and videos
      She wants -- and fully believes -- it will cement itself as an iconic annual event in the horse racing calendar.
      Saturday will reveal if she's hit the jackpot.