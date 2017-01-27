'Notorious' Conor McGregor gets naked for world's richest horse race

Story highlights Conor McGregor stars as 13th Jockey

Reveals passion for horses and betting

Targets 'victory' in world's richest race

(CNN) Conor McGregor is one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's biggest and most controversial stars, but the two-division champion's early sporting passion was rather more placid.

Growing up in Dublin, he used to enjoy riding horses -- a hobby that has come full circle with his stint as the so-called "13th Jockey" for Saturday's new Pegasus World Cup in Florida.

For the trash-talking Irishman, who makes no secret of his lavish lifestyle and desire to make money, it is perhaps befitting that he has become a poster boy -- in varying states of attire -- for what is now the world's richest horse race.

In a series of four promotional films , the last of which will be shown live on race day, the 28-year-old -- tongue firmly in cheek -- has announced his plan to ride in the $12 million event, calling himself "king of the sport of kings," and drawing parallels between himself and Alexander the Great.

And then there's his desire to get naked.