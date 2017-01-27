Story highlights Nadal reaches first grand slam final in three years

Melbourne (CNN) The Australian Open men's final is one everyone hoped for -- but few expected.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer -- old adversaries, behemoths who own a combined 31 majors -- will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in six years after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in an epic match which finished after midnight in Melbourne Friday.

The Spaniard secured a crucial break in the fifth set's ninth game and although Dimitrov saved two match points, an overhit shot from the Bulgarian 15th seed allowed Nadal to progress to his 21st grand slam final.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said tennis was lucky to have dream Australian Open singles finals, with two other legends of the sport -- sisters Serena and Venus Williams -- competing against each other in Saturday's women's final.

It's the first time since Wimbledon in 2008 that the illustrious quartet have all landed in a grand slam final, and the first time in the Open Era all four grand slam singles finalists are at least 30.

