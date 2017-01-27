Story highlights
Melbourne (CNN)The Australian Open men's final is one everyone hoped for -- but few expected.
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer -- old adversaries, behemoths who own a combined 31 majors -- will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in six years after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in an epic match which finished after midnight in Melbourne Friday.
The Spaniard secured a crucial break in the fifth set's ninth game and although Dimitrov saved two match points, an overhit shot from the Bulgarian 15th seed allowed Nadal to progress to his 21st grand slam final.
Tournament director Craig Tiley said tennis was lucky to have dream Australian Open singles finals, with two other legends of the sport -- sisters Serena and Venus Williams -- competing against each other in Saturday's women's final.
It's the first time since Wimbledon in 2008 that the illustrious quartet have all landed in a grand slam final, and the first time in the Open Era all four grand slam singles finalists are at least 30.
Before the tournament, one prominent bookmaker was offering odds of £5000-1 on Federer, Nadal, Serena and Venus reaching the finals.
Advances in sports science, the Australian Open's place in the calendar -- it's the first major of the season, players are usually the freshest -- and the quartet's familiarity with playing on the hard courts in use at Melbourne Park help explain why the thirtysomethings are flourishing.
Oh, and they are pretty good, aren't they?
'It was a great fight'
Beset by a wrist injury in 2016, not to mention other ailments in recent years, Nadal hadn't progressed to a grand slam final since winning the 2014 French Open.
The Spaniard described last season as "tough" and admitted he cried on his return journey to the hotel following his third-round elimination from the French Open.
"I never say never because I worked very hard to be where I am," he said. "I really have been working very hard and very well."
The world No. 9 had to dig deep again, against an impressive Dimitrov, who hit 79 winners and refused to cave in against the 14-time grand slam champion.
Down 15-40 on his own serve in the deciding set's eighth game, Nadal was in trouble but he began to play more aggressively to secure a hold which proved to be the match's turning point.
"I think Grigor played great. I played great. We had a great quality of tennis. For me, it's amazing to be through to the final of a Grand Slam again here in Australia," said Nadal, who will be playing in his fourth major final in Melbourne.
"I think both of us deserve to be in that final. It was a great fight. I feel lucky."