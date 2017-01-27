Story highlights Nadal reaches first grand slam final in three years

Will face Federer in a slam final for the first time in six years

The players have won a combined 31 majors

Melbourne (CNN) The Australian Open men's final is one everyone hoped for — but few expected.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — the friendly rivals, behemoths who own a combined 31 majors — will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in six years after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 with the match finishing after midnight in Melbourne Friday.

The Spaniard secured a crucial break in the fifth set's ninth game and although Dimitrov saved two match points, an overhit shot from the Bulgarian handed the match to Nadal.

Tournament director Craig Tiley must have been a happy camper, especially since the women's final Saturday is a battle between two more legends of the game, Serena Williams and older sister Venus.

Last year the Australian Open was overshadowed by allegations of match fixing in tennis, so backhanders were being discussed as much as backhands.

