Breaking News

Rafael Nadal to play Roger Federer in Australian Open final

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 8:51 AM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Matador's dream comes true
The Matador's dream comes true

    JUST WATCHED

    The Matador's dream comes true

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Nadal reaches first grand slam final in three years
  • Will face Federer in a slam final for the first time in six years
  • The players have won a combined 31 majors

Melbourne (CNN)The Australian Open men's final is one everyone hoped for — but few expected.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — the friendly rivals, behemoths who own a combined 31 majors — will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in six years after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 with the match finishing after midnight in Melbourne.
    The Spaniard secured a crucial break in the fifth set's ninth game and although Dimitrov saved two match points, an overhit shot from the Bulgarian handed the match to Nadal.
      Tournament director Craig Tiley must have been a happy camper, especially since the women's final Saturday is a battle between two more legends of the game, Serena Williams and older sister Venus.
      Last year the Australian Open was overshadowed by allegations of match fixing in tennis, so backhanders were being discussed as much as backhands.
      Read More
      Beset by a wrist injury in 2016, not to mention other ailments in recent years, Nadal hadn't progressed to a grand slam final since winning the 2014 French Open.
      Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
      It's the first time since 2008 at Wimbledon that the illustrious quartet have all landed in a grand slam final and the first time in the Open Era all four grand slam singles finalists are at least 30.