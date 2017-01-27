Breaking News

Washington Muslims put human faces to Trump immigration actions

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 6:34 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Story highlights

  • Trump took executive action on refugees and visas
  • This could have an outsized impact on the Muslim community

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump took executive action Friday on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US.

Titled "Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," the action institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.
    According to drafts of the executive action obtained by CNN, it suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days until it is reinstated "only for nationals of countries for whom" members of Trump's Cabinet deem can be properly vetted.
      It also caps the total number of refugees admitted in the 2017 fiscal year at 50,000.
      But in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood, the vibrancy of the capital city's Muslim community bumps up against some of its most powerful citizens.
      Beyond the 120-day refugee program suspension, a program for admitting Syrian refugees, who are fleeing civil war and a humanitarian crisis, would be ended indefinitely, per the drafts. And it directs the Pentagon and State Department to plan "safe zones" inside Syria, which the previous administration rejected as unlikely to alleviate civilian suffering.
      "We have to try to help the Syrian refugees, babies everywhere ... we have to help them," said Nagib Arabi. "I hope Trump will care about everybody."
      But for some visiting the mosque, Trump's actions may be a positive step.
      "Sometimes I agree with him, because there's a lot of people that come here and do a lot of damages. And I think it's better to limit the number of people that come in the country, or to screen them even better," said Azza Ahmed. Ahmed was in town from New Jersey to help settle in her son, who is joining Capitol Police.
      "Not everyone is bad," she said. But she added that as an American Muslim "we can't pay for others' mistakes."
      Tariq Ali, an accountant originally from Pakistan who has been in the United States for over 20 years, has "no problem" with Trump's actions.
      "For the safety and security of our lives -- you think terrorists from the Middle East will spare me because I'm Muslim? I don't think so. What happened in New York at the time of 9/11? Muslims died, Christians died, Jews died," Ali said.
      "You have seen what is happening in Europe. I would want extreme vetting for anyone coming into this country ... At this time, there is no real, authentic mechanism to verify the Muslims' credentials. If you are living in a country like Syria or Iraq, how can you do background checking for those people? I sincerely think that the country must do extreme vetting for anyone coming to this land for the sake of our own security."
      But the neighborhood, Mohad Hussan, who comes here to pray five times a day, had a more pressing concern due to the newly added security on nearby streets.
      "It's very difficult to park," Hussan said.

      CNN's Jim Acosta, Dan Merica and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.