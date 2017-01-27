Becoming President More Than Doubled Trump's Reach on Twitter

Washington (CNN) President Trump's Twitter following has grown since he took the oath of office last Friday, as he's added about 2 million followers to his personal account and his administration has taken control of already established official accounts from the Obama administration that now total about 27.8 million followers.

The morning of the Inauguration, President Trump's personal @realDonaldTrump account had about 20.4 million followers. Today, that's grown to about 22.4 million followers.

There has also been a net gain of about 700,000 followers on the @POTUS account, and a net gain of about 50,000 followers to the @WhiteHouse account since the Inauguration, for grand totals of about 14.3 million and 13.5 million followers, respectively.

Through those three accounts, Trump now has a Twitter audience of about 50 million, although that figure includes users who follow multiple accounts.

Both @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP, and @PressSec, were used by the Obama administration, but were transferred over to the Trump administration last Friday with their follower count intact. That meant those who followed @POTUS because they wanted updates from Barack Obama, for example, were automatically signed up to follow the new Trump @POTUS account, but that did not lead to a net loss of followers.

