Trump, Mexican President talk on phone after canceled meeting

Story highlights Two statements released by the leaders' offices differed on a pledge to not speak publicly about the wall

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the differences

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke on the phone Friday after a blowup the day before between the two leaders over the proposed border wall.

Both Trump's and Peña Nieto's offices released readouts of the call, saying the two leaders spoke about the importance of their relationship and issues -- such as stemming the sale of illegal drugs and arms -- that they could work on together. But the respective statements differed on one key point: a promise, per the Mexican side, to not speak publicly about who would pay for the wall.

"With regard to the payment of the border wall, both Presidents acknowledged their clear and very public differences in position on this sensitive issue," the Mexican statement said. "The Presidents also agreed at this point not to speak publicly about this controversial issue."

The White House statement included near identical language on the border wall, but didn't mention a pledge not to speak publicly about the issue.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the difference.

