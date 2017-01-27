Donald Trump to call into 'March for Life' Friday

Story highlights Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway to speak at event

More than 60% of Republicans support making abortion illegal

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to call into the March for Life Friday to spotlight the large gathering of anti-abortion rights advocates.

White House officials say Trump wants to express his support for event, which happens annually near the January anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision making abortion legal.

The President mentioned the march Thursday while meeting with GOP leaders at the Republican retreat in Philadelphia and Vice President Mike Pence announced on Twitter Thursday that he will address the attendees in person.

White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway will also speak at the annual event.



