(CNN) The executive orders President Donald Trump signed in Washington this week are paving the way for a sweeping overhaul of the US immigration system. And for people around the world, Trump's plans are personal.

A Mexican mother of five American children is afraid of what might happen if police pull her over. A Yemeni man with family in the United States worries he'll never be able to visit. An American man whose brother-in-law was killed by an undocumented immigrant is happy to hear border security has become a bigger priority.

People who could be directly impacted by this week's executive orders opened up to CNN about their hopes and fears:

He worries he won't be able to visit his family

Yousif AlAkwa, 20, is an engineering student from Yemen whose parents live in California. He visited last year but left to finish his studies abroad. Now he's not sure whether he'll be able to come back.

I feel devastated and lost because I will be separated from my family only because I decided to follow my dreams and go to school abroad. ... I miss my parents very much and I hope Trump reconsiders."

Read More