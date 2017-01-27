Theresa May: Donald Trump to make state visit to UK

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK, as she sought to cement her relationship with the new US President a week after his inauguration.

Speaking at the White House, May congratulated Trump on his "stunning victory," said she had secured an assurance of US support for NATO, and made early progress on discussions about a US-UK trade deal.

Trump said he was "honored" that May had agreed to be the first foreign leader to visit after his inauguration. He predicted they would build a strong partnership.

Calling May "Madam Prime Minister," Trump said that the relationship between the two countries was a "force for peace," adding that a free and independent Britain was a "blessing to the world."

May said Trump had accepted an invitation conveyed from Queen Elizabeth and would come to the UK later this year.

