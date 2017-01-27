Woman's obit throws in sly dig at Trump: 'Canada wasn't far enough'

(CNN) The loss of a loved one is almost uniformly met with sadness. But often there's bits of humor mixed in too.

Robin Porch, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter, died just hours after Donald Trump was inaugurated President.

"With Trump as president, Canada wasn't far enough, so she moved to Heaven," the obit reads.

Her children are sure their mother would have approved.

"Throughout the election, we always teased each other. That's just what we did," Porch's son, Joshua, told CNN.

So when facing loss, the family held together as they always did.

"We were sitting at the funeral home with the funeral director going through the obituary. We were making jokes and the director couldn't believe that we were setting up an obituary joking like this."

But, Porch added, "My mom would have appreciated it."

'She showed us'

Joshua Porch remembers the day Trump was elected.

"I asked her what was she going to do now? Was she going to watch the inauguration?" he recalled. "She said something like 'He's not my president.' So I told her 'Nothing you can do about it now.'

"She showed us."

But the obit dig is more than just a statement of the family's political leanings.

"This paints how we deal with things and our sense of humor," the son told CNN. "It captures who my mother was and who we are as a family. Anyone who has been over for a Christmas or a Thanksgiving or a birthday can attest to that."