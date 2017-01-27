Story highlights "Life is winning," Pence declared Friday at the March for Life rally

Pence became the highest-ranking WH official to speak at the rally in its 43-year history

(CNN) In his first major address as vice president, Mike Pence championed a cause that he tirelessly spoke about on the campaign trail: his anti-abortion stance.

"Life is winning," Pence declared Friday at the March for Life rally in Washington.

His address to the anti-abortion rally marked the highest ranking US official to speak to the group in person. It's also not the first time he has addressed the group.

"More than 240 years ago, our founders wrote words that have echoed through the ages. They declared these truths to be self-evident, that we are all endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," he said to a sizable crowd who braved the cold for the speeches.

Pence referenced the Supreme Court case of Roe vs. Wade, saying the court had "abandoned" ideals in the first amendment but now things were turning around with the new administration.

