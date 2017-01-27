Vice President Mike Pence is right at home at the March for Life

(CNN) In his first major address as Vice President, Mike Pence will champion a cause that he tirelessly spoke about on the campaign trail: his anti-abortion stance.

The vice president announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he will be addressing the March for Life, an anti-abortion annual march in Washington.

In the tweet, the vice president said he was "honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight," and included a picture of Pence addressing a group in his office.

It will be friendly territory for the former Indiana governor, who many viewed as an Evangelical and conservative Christian presence on the Republican ticket. Pence spoke often and freely of his opposition to abortion on the campaign trail, which is deeply linked to his Christian faith.

Friday's message follows President Donald Trump re-signing the Mexico City executive order, banning non-governmental groups from performing and promoting abortions.

