Florida's largest county to comply with Trump's sanctuary crackdown

Many Democratic mayors are fighting President Donald Trump's crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities

(CNN) South Florida's Miami-Dade County has long been known as a place that welcomes immigrants, but its Republican mayor has ordered jails there to "fully cooperate" with President Donald Trump's crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez sent a memo Thursday instructing the county's interim corrections director to comply with all immigration detainer requests received form the Department of Homeland Security.

The order comes as several Democratic mayors in the nation's largest cities have banded together to fight the Trump executive order that White House press secretary Sean Spicer said will "strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants."

"Miami-Dade County complies with federal law and intends to fully cooperate with the federal government," Gimenez wrote in the memo.

Since 2013, Miami-Dade, the state's largest county in terms of population, has had a policy of not indefinitely detaining inmates who may be in the country illegally unless reimbursed by the federal government, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

