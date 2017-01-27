Story highlights Luis Videgaray reiterates country's position on paying for US border wall

He insists Mexico wants a good relationship with the Trump administration

(CNN) Mexico's top diplomat has said the suggestion that his government would pay for President Donald Trump's planned border wall was "totally unacceptable," leading to the cancellation of the two countries' leaders' first meeting.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told journalists Thursday that Mexico respected the US' prerogative to protect its borders but that Mexico "simply cannot accept the concept of a neighbor paying for your wall."

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump that had been set for next week after renewed tensions erupted over Trump's plan to build a wall on the border.

"This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS," Peña Nieto tweeted Thursday.

Trump said the two leaders had "agreed" to cancel the meeting at a meeting of Republican strategists in Philadelphia.

