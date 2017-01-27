Story highlights Haley: "Anything that seems obsolete and not necessary, we're going to do away with"

Ex-South Carolina governor easily confirmed with little experience in world affairs

New York (CNN) Nikki Haley, the new US ambassador to the United Nations, walked into UN headquarters for the first time Friday and promptly said, "For those who don't have our backs, we're taking names."

The former Republican governor of South Carolina vowed there is a "new US UN."

Haley told reporters, "Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN, and the way to show value is to show our strength, show our full voice. Have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our backs as well."

She then added, "For those who don't have our backs, we're taking names, and we will make points to respond to that accordingly."

There have been reports the Trump administration is prepared to demand major cutbacks in UN agencies and personnel in slashing Washington's financial contributions to the global organization.