Trump-cited study author (still) refuses to show proof of voter fraud

(CNN) The author of a study that claims to show millions of illegal votes were cast in the presidential election refused to produce evidence support his allegation during a contentious and lengthy interview with CNN.

In 12-minute exchange with CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday, VoteStand founder Gregg Phillips alleged he has the names of three million individuals who voted illegally, but that he needs more time to prepare a public report to ensure accuracy and because the work is being completed by volunteers.

"We're going to release all of this to the public. We are going to release our methodology and release the broad data and our conclusions and we're going to release everything to the public as soon as we get done with the checks," he said, when pressed by Cuomo. "(We) believe it will probably take another few months to get this done."

Phillips' remarks were apparently noticed by Trump, who tweeted minutes later that he was looking forward to reviewing the results of the investigation.

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Phillips, a former Texas Health and Human Services Commission deputy commissioner, is the founder of a self- described big data healthcare software company focused on eligibility, enrollment and data verification, according to his website. He is also the founder of VoteStand, self-described as "the first mobile anti-vote fraud app," which appears to rely on users to submit evidence of suspected voter fraud.

