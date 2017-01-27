Cummings: Trump's voting fraud claims 'nonsense'

Story highlights Trump repeatedly claims millions voted illegally with no evidence

"It's going to be a waste of taxpayer dollars," Cummings said

(CNN) Rep. Elijah Cummings said President Donald Trump's plans to investigate the baseless claims of widespread voter fraud are "nonsense."

"We spent all that time on nonsense when at the same time there are people who cannot even vote in the United States of America. We're better than that," the Maryland Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday on "New Day."

Trump has repeatedly claimed -- with no supporting evidence -- that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election. The President lost the popular vote to his Democratic rival by just about 3 million votes.





Trump considers executive order on voter fraud He has provided no evidence for his opinion but has called for a federal investigation into his beliefs.

Cummings said Trump's focus is harming taxpayers.

