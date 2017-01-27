Trump faces media after Theresa May meeting

Story highlights Donald Trump emphasized his hopes for a warmer relationship with Russia

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump used his first White House news conference Friday to say he is open to a warmer relationship with Russia and underscored his desire for a constructive bond with the United Kingdom, amid questions about the United States' role in the world community.

Trump indicated a willingness to warm ties to Moscow, and is due to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said of the call. He said it was "too early" to discuss removing sanctions that were issued on Russia under his predecessor President Barack Obama.

"We're looking to have a great relationship with all countries," Trump said. "If we can have a great relationship with Russia and China and all countries I'm all for that."

The brief news conference in the White House East Room with British Prime Minister Theresa May capped a turbulently productive seven days in office for Trump.

Read More