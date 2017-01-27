Trump to face media after Theresa May meeting

Story highlights Donald Trump this week also withdrew the US from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal

For Trump, the event is an opportunity to fully capitalize on his new office

(CNN) President Donald Trump caps a turbulently productive seven days in office Friday by facing reporters' questions in a news conference for the first time since being sworn in.

His question-and-answer session in the gilded White House East Room comes during his first diplomatic foray as president, a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. US leaders typically take questions from the media when a foreign leader visits the White House for talks.

After rapid-clip executive actions during his first working week, Trump was bound to face questions about the implications of his moves, which include reauthorizing the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines and ordering the federal government to begin constructing a border wall.

Details on how to pay for the wall are slim, however, and the White House on Thursday only fostered uncertainty when Trump's spokesman raised the possibility of a 20% import tax, only to later suggest the tariff was merely one of several proposals.

Trump has conceded in interviews this week the wall would be initially funded by the US, only to be reimbursed at a later point by Mexico. Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for the wall. He could weigh in further Friday.

