Trump's desk on display -- clutter and all

The same desk has typically appeared mess-free when used by former presidents

Washington (CNN) Throughout his time in the public eye, President Donald Trump has often been photographed behind his desk at Trump Tower alongside a mountain of papers, photographs and other trinkets he proudly displayed.

Now, he's bragging about his cluttered desk in the Oval Office.

"Look at my desk. Papers. You don't see presidents with that on their desk," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during an interview that aired Thursday.

A screengrab of President Trump's desk in the Oval Office, as shown on Fox News' "Hannity."

Less than a week into his presidency, Trump's desk appears to already be the sight of disorder. However, when he signed his first executive orders, it appeared clean, meaning he has quickly gotten to work.

President Donald Trump signs the first of three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Trump's desk in the presidential plane, Air Force One, appeared strikingly tidy Thursday when he was photographed during his trip from Washington to Philadelphia for the Republican congressional retreat. But it was just his first time on board, so he may not have had the opportunity to properly clutter the desk.

US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

