Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday he will allow his Defense Secretary James Mattis to "override" him on torture, an issue on which the two men disagree.

"I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he would override because I am giving him that power," Trump said Friday during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. "I am going to rely on him."

Trump has in the past suggested that he would defer to Mattis, who is firmly opposed to reinstating torture, on the issue, but he appeared to go further Friday in closing the door on the issue.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday night "Mattis said that he doesn't intend to use it. I'm with him all the way."

Still, in a significant moment, Trump proclaimed during the news conference that he believes torture "does work."

