Trump sticks with tradition for presidential pen choice

(CNN) President Donald Trump's John Hancock is getting some attention, but it turns out the President, who made his mark bucking tradition during the election, is sticking with a long-standing White House pen supplier.

When he signs executive orders, Trump is using a Century II black lacquer and gold roller ball pen, made by manufacturer A. T. Cross. The Trump White House put in an initial order for 150 of the pens.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also used the Cross Townsend pen, although Obama later switched to the Century II. Presidents Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush were also known to use Cross pens, however, the official Cross-White House program began under Clinton.

Trump, Obama and Bush use the medium felt tip refills -- Bush in blue, Obama and Trump in black. Cynthia Patnode, a spokeswoman for Cross, told CNN the felt tip refill is "extremely quick to dry and can write on most surfaces."

The Century II in black lacquer is available for purchase for the general public with an MSRP of $110 for the rollerball pen, plus the $6.50 felt tip refill.

